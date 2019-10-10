As the boxing world is in utter shock that current WBC & IBF Welterweight Champion Errol Spence, JR. was in a horrible car wreck late last night, as his Ferrari flipped over several times, ejecting him from the car and having him in ICU, with very bad injuries sustained, the boxing world as they always do, has rallied around to send out their support along with prayers.
CEO/Publisher of Ringside Report “Bad” Brad Berkwitt and CEO of Hitz Boxing Bobby Hitz, also want to send out their prayers to Spence, JR. for a speedy recovery. Berkwitt said, “This is reminiscent of my paisan Vinny Paz who was in a horrible car wreck in 1991 where he broke his neck. I never want to see anyone injured in any type of wreck.” Hitz went on to say, “From all accounts, I hear Errol is a great young man and his win over Shawn Porter recently put him on top of the welterweight division and the man to come and see if you want the belts. As “Bad” Brad said, we never want to see anyone hurt in a bad car wreck.”
Errol, Ringside Report and Hitz Boxing are rooting for your Champ to a speedy recovery!
Ringside Report will follow this story closely as the major updates come in…