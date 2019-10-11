Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA
Doors open at 4pm (local)
First bell 4.15pm
10 x 3 mins USBA Super-Welterweight contest
Charles Conwell 153.8lbs vs Patrick Day 153.7lbs
Cleveland, Ohio Freeport, New York
FOLLOWED BY
4 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
Reshat Mati 151lbs vs Norfleet Stitts 150.5lbs
Staten Island, New York Fort Wayne, Indiana
FOLLOWED BY
4 x 2 mins Super-Welterweight contest
Summer Lynn 147lbs vs Jenna Thompson 147lbs
Chicago, Illinois Toledo, Ohio
From 6pm
8 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest
TJ Doheny 124lbs vs Jesus Martinez 124lbs
Bondi Junction, Australia Monteria, Columbia
FOLLOWED BY
10 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
Anthony Sims, Jr. 168.5lbs vs Morgan Fitch 167.5lbs
Plainfield, Indiana Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
FOLLOWED BY
6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
Arthur Biyarslanov 137lbs vs Tyrome Jones
Toronto, Canada South Bend, Indiana
From 8pm
10 x 2 mins WBA and WBC World Super-Lightweight titles
Jessica McCaskill 138.7lbs vs Erica Farias 138.1lbs
Chicago, Illinois Buenos Aires, Argentina
FOLLOWED BY
12 x 3 mins WBA Super World Light-Heavyweight title
Dmitry Bivol 174.3lbs vs Lenin Castillo 175lbs
St. Petersburg, Russia Santo Domingo, D.R.
FOLLOWED BY
12 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
Oleksandr Usyk 215lbs vs Chazz Witherspoon 242lbs
Kiev, Ukraine Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
FOLLOWED BY
10 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
Giovanni Mioletti 131lbs vs Josh Hernandez 130lbs
Chicago, Illinois Chicago, Illinois
FLOAT
6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
Otha Jones III 129lbs vs Eric Manriquez 130lbs
Toledo, Ohio Houston, Texas