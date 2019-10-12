By Daniel “The Boxing Guru” Sisneros
Nickname: “Irish” Sean
Hard punching Cruiserweight Sean McClain started his pro boxing career on July 21, 1988 with a 1st round knockout over Tony Massey. He quickly ran his record to 9-1, 9 ko’s before giving up nearly 20 pounds and facing heavyweight contender Joe Hipp at the Showboat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight was stopped at the end of the 4th round resulting in a tko win for Hipp.
Sean fought for and won the vacant IBC Cruiserweight Championship on June 29, 1994 with a 1st round tko over Kevin Wyrick. McClain was mentioned as a possible opponent for Thomas Hearns a few times, but that bout never materialized.
He fought his last pro bout on March 10th of 2007, going out with a 2nd round tko win over Vernon Woodward. Sean finished his pro boxing career with a mark of 23-8-1, 21 ko’s.
