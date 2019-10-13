Professional boxer Patrick Day is in a coma after suffering a serious head injury Saturday night following a vicious knockout by unbeaten Charles Conwell during a boxing card in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena. The 27-year-old Day was unconscious when he was taken from the ring in a stretcher and loaded onto a waiting ambulance.
CEO/Publisher of Ringside Report “Bad” Brad Berkwitt said, “my thoughts and prayers are with Day and his family. Many times over many years, I have always told people you don’t play boxing and no fighter that steps in the ring to put his life on the line, is a BUM!”
Bobby Hitz, CEO of Hitz Boxing went on to say, “I have been around boxing for over 40 years and many of those years as a boxing promoter. I never like to see any fighter get hurt in the ring and as “Bad” Brad, I also send out my prayers to Patrick Day on a full recovery.
