Dame Angela Brigid Lansbury was born on October 16, 1925 in London, United Kingdom. With a career spanning eight decades, her work has attracted international acclaim. As the beloved star celebrates her 94th birthday, Ringside Report looks back at her phenomenal career in theatre, television and film.
Theatre: In 1966 Lansbury took on the title role of Mame Dennis in the musical Mame, a musical adaptation of the musical Auntie Mame. Lansbury’s performance earned overwhelmingly positive reviews and led to her winning her first Tony Award for best Leading Actress in a Musical. Lansbury followed up with a performance as Countess Aurelia in Dear World. For her performance she was awarded her second Tony Award. After a decades-long absence, Lansbury returned to the theatre. On Broadway she appeared in Deuce, a play by Terrence McNally in May 2007, receiving a Tony nomination. In March 2009, she starred in a revival of Blithe Spirit, earning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play. She earned a seventh Tony nomination for her performance as Madame Armfeldt in the Broadway revival of A Little Night Music. Her other theatre credits include The Best Man, Driving Miss Daisy, and a revival of Enid Bagnold’s 1955 play The Chalk Garden.
Television: After a string of films early in her career, Lansbury began work on television, starting with an appearance on THE REVLON MIRROR THEATRE (1953). Additional TV work followed, including FOUR STAR PLAYHOUSE (1952), THE ELEVENTH HOUR (1962), THE MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E. (1964), and SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (1982). Her other television credits include A TALENT FOR MURDER (1984), MAGNUM P.I. (1980), TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL (1994), LAW AND ORDER: TRIAL BY JURY (2005), LAW AND ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIM’S UNIT (1999), and LITTLE WOMEN (2017). Lansbury’s most famous television role, and perhaps the role she’s best remembered for is Jessica Fletcher on the drama series MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984). She starred on the popular series from 1984-1996, appearing in 264 episodes. The series spawned four TV movie specials. Lansbury won a total of four Golden Globes for her work on the show.
Film: Lansbury made her screen debut in 1944’s NATIONAL VELVET, becoming a major Hollywood player. Throughout the 1940’s she appeared in several films including GASLIGHT (1944), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GREY (1944), TILL THE CLOUDS ROLL BY (1946), and THE HARVEY GIRLS (1946). In the 1950s and 60s she appeared in the films KIND LADY (1951), THE DARK AT THE TOP OF THE STAIRS (1960), BLUE HAWAII (1961), THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (1962), and THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD (1965). Lansbury starred Miss Price, one of her more recognizable film roles, in Disney’s musical BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS (1971), She lent her voice talents for THE LAST UNICORN (1982) and Disney’s masterpiece BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (1991), as the kind and gentle Mrs. Potts. Her most recent films include NANNY MCPHEE (2005), MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS (2011), THE GRINCH (2018) and MARY POPPINS RETURNS (2018).
Lansbury was nominated for three Oscars for GASLIGHT, THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE and THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GREY.