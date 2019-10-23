Former New York State Boxing Commissioner, former Editor-in-Chief of Ring Magazine who is currently the Co-Host of SirusXM’s “At The Fights”with former heavyweight contender, “Gentleman” Gerry Cooney, and the author of the hit book, “Glove Affair”, Randy “The Commish” Gordon has joined the writing team at Ringside Report. CEO/Publisher of Ringside Report “Bad” Brad Berkwitt said, “It’s great to have someone on my team that I grew up reading. Those were the days when his informative columns were in Ring Magazine at a time when magazines were the way to get all your boxing news on a regular basis.
For years, I have had great respect for “The Commish’s” integrity and love for the true warriors who step in the ring. It’s truly is an absolute honor to have him on the best boxing website around today, Ringside Report ‘The Heart of Boxing & Entertainment’.”Contact the Feature Writers