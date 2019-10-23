Boxeo Telemundo, the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., wraps up its season this Friday, October 25 with WBC Latino Champion Mauricio “El Trompas” Pintor defending his WBC Welterweight Latino title against Puerto Rican challenger John Karl Sosa. The event will broadcast live on Telemundo and the Telemundo Deportes app at 11:35 p.m. ET, from Mexico City.
Boxeo Telemundo commentators René Giraldo and Edgar López will call the action alongside World Boxing Champion and former Olympian Abner Mares.
To complement Boxeo Telemundo’s live presentation, Telemundo Deportes’ digital platforms will provide extensive news and content including in-depth profiles of each fighter, coverage of the weigh-in event and a special segment with the analysis of Abner Mares leading up to the fight.
Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (22-3-1 14 KOs) has had a busy year leading up to the biggest fight of his career last March when he outpointed Diego Cruz over 10 rounds to pick up the WBC Latin belt on Boxeo Telemundo. He later reappeared in the summer series, defeating Miguel Angel Martinez in 2 rounds. Pintor, the nephew of Hall Of Famer Lupe Pintor, has high hopes that a win on Friday night will earn him a spot in the rankings and a step closer to a title shot.
John Karl Sosa (14-3 7 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico was a stellar amateur before going pro in 2012. Carrying the momentum into the paid ranks, in 2014, Sosa was recognized by the WBO as one of the best prospects of Puerto Rico. Sosa started his career 13-0 before getting his first taste of defeat, losing to Alan Sanchez in Las Vegas, NV. He later took time off his career until bouncing back with a knockout win this past May against Miguel Angel “El Pirado” Suárez.
Debuting in 1989, Boxeo Telemundo has grown to become the #1 combat sports program in the U.S. among Hispanics, across broadcast and cable landscape. Since its launch, Boxeo Telemundo has broadcast over 350 title fights, showcasing some of the biggest boxing stars as they rose to stardom and won their first championship titles, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.” Among these stars is Saúl Canelo Alvarez, who won his first pro boxing title on Boxeo Telemundo in 2008. Other notable Champions featured include Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solis and many others. In addition, renowned boxing Hall of Famers have also appeared on the show including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Felix Trinidad.