At the recent WBC 57th annual convention, the board issued a list of mandatory defenses while also approving several potential upcoming bouts.
Perhaps the biggest news at the Grand Oasis Cancun was approval for a rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.
Let’s take a look at the WBC’s scheduled bouts:
Heavyweight: Champion Deontay Wilder (U.S.A)
We’ll start with WBC heavyweight champ, Deontay Wilder. We already know who the “The Bronze Bomber” will face next. He’ll enter the ring against No. 3 ranked Luis Ortiz of Cuba on November 23 in a mandatory defense of his belt. If Wilder overcomes the banana skin Ortiz presents, he will head into 2020 with a potential rematch with Tyson Fury (No. 2 ranked) on the cards.
The pair fought to a draw a year ago and many predict Wilder vs. Fury Part 2 is all but a formality. At its convention, the WBC rubber stamped the rematch in 2020, although it is not mandatory.
Elsewhere in the heavyweight division, No.1 ranked Dillian Whyte is still involved in wrangling with the UKAD over a failed drug test. If the situation is resolved, the WBC has penciled Whyte in as a mandatory challenger to Wilder in February 2021.
Cruiserweight: Championship Vacant
With the WBC Cruiserweight belt up for grabs, a fight between No.1 ranked WBC Silver champ Ilungu Makabu of Congo against No.2 ranked Krszysztof Glowacki of Poland has been scheduled. Both will compete for the vacant title following fight approval. Also in the division, WBC Diamond holder Mairis Briedis of Latvia is now approved to enter the ring with IBF champion Yuniel Dorticos of Cuba. No date has been set.
Light Heavyweight: Champion Artur Beterbiev
Artur Beterbiev, the current holder of the WBC and IBF belts will face his first mandatory challenger in IBF No.1 ranked Meng Fanlong of China. Promoters pushed for the WBC title to be included in the bout despite Fanlong only holding the No.15 rank with the council.
No.2 ranked WBC Silver champ Jean Pascal of Canada will now face off with No.6 ranked Badou Jack of Gambia to decide the next mandatory challenger.
Super middleweight: Champion David Benavidez
U.S. fighter David Benavidez has had his mandatory title defense scheduled against No.1 ranked Avni Yildirim of Turkey. A date for the fight will be announced in the coming weeks.
WBC Diamond champion Callum Smith of Great Britain is also the current holder of the WBA belt. He will have a fight with compatriot John Ryder on November 23. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman made a provisional that the winner of Benavidez vs. Yildirim can have one voluntary defense before facing Smith as a mandatory challenger. Smith has yet to respond to the request.
Middleweight: Franchise Champion Canelo Alvarez (Mexico) – World Champion Jermall Charlo (U.S.A)
Alvarez is facing light heavyweight Sergey Kovalev in a defense of his title on November 2. As for Charlo, he is looking at a voluntary fight against No.5 ranked Dennis Hogan of Ireland on December 7.