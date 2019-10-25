By Daniel “The Boxing Guru” Sisneros
Andres fought out of Albuquerque, New Mexico by way of Chihuahua Mexico. He was ko’d in his pro debut on Nov. 2nd, 1995 at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, CA by Gabriel Tinajero. He then reeled off a string of victories going 13-0 with 12 by ko’s in that stretch also winning the vacant WBB Bantamweight Championship with a 10th round tko of Elias Paulin.
Fernandez then suffered back to back title challenge losses, first to Jason Pires for the USBA Jr. Feather title, and then to Aristead Clayton for the NABF Jr. Feather title. In August of 2000 he took on Clarence “Bones” Adams for the WBA Jr. Featherweight World Title, but was stopped on cuts in round 6. He fought his last pro bout on June 15 of 2001 and scored a hard fought unanimous decision victory in his rematch with Jorge “Gallito” Reyes for the NABA Jr. Featherweight Title.
