Movie producer and over the top personality Robert Evans has died. He was 89. During his days as a studio head in the 1960’s & 70’s at Paramount he helped bring such projects to the screen as “Rosemary’s Baby”, “The Godfather” and “Chinatown”. He was the true meaning of over indulgence between his seven marriages, outspoken nature and freewheeling lifestyle that he documented in his 1994 memoir, “The Kid Stays in the Picture.” (The book was later developed into a 2002 biopic.)
“There are three sides to every story: my side, your side, and the truth. And no one is lying,” Evans once famously said. “Memories shared serve each one differently.”
Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Evans Family in their time of grief.