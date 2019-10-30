Beloved comedian and actor John Witherspoon, who for more than 40 years made audiences laugh in television shows and films, including the hit Friday franchise, died suddenly at his home today. He was 77.
The Witherspoon Family issued this statement to Deadline:
“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77,” Witherspoon’s family said in a statement to Deadline. “He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”
Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Witherspoon Family in their time of grief.Contact the management team