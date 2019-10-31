(L Hitz, Scott & George Hernandez)
By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Hitz Boxing has just signed Chicago amateur stand out Ernest Scott who will be turning pro on a Hitz Boxing card very soon in the cruiserweight division. In addition, CEO Bobby Hitz has signed veteran welterweight Dannie Williams, who holds a 23-3, with 18 KO’s professional ledger.
Hitz told Ringside Report earlier tonight, “I am happy to have added both Scott and Williams to the Hitz Boxing family. Look for big things from both of them in the coming months.”