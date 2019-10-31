It’s Halloween, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate one of the spookiest days of the year than to highlight a legendary actor who was best known for his performances in horror films, as well as thrillers, film noir, and drama.
Born on May 27, 1911, Vincent Price started out as a character actor, and eventually established a name for himself in the film LAURA (1944). His first venture in the horror genre was in the Boris Karloff film TOWER OF LONDON (1939). The following year he portrayed the title character in THE INVISIBLE MAN RETURNS (1948).
His first starring role was as a conman James Addison Reavis in the biopic THE BARON OF ARIZONA (1950). His other horror /thriller film credits include: THE HOUSE OF THE SEVEN GABLES (1940), HOUSE OF WAX (1953), THE MAD MAGICIAN (1954), THE FLY (1958), THE BAT (1959), HOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL (1959),THE PIT AND THE PENDULUM (1961), THE RAVEN (1963), THE HAUNTED PALACE (1963), DIARY OF A MADMAN (1963), and THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH (1964). His last significant film role was as The Inventor in Tim Burton’s EDWARD SCISSORHANDS (1990).
Price was also known for his work in television. He appeared on several shows and series such as SCIENCE FICTION THEATRE (1955), ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS (1955), THE MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E (1964), BATMAN (1966), MOD SQUAD (1968), THE HILARIOUS HOUSE OF FRIGHTENSTEIN (1971), THE BRADY BUNCH (1969), where he famously played Professor Hubert Whitehead in the series Hawaii episodes. From 1981-1989, Price hosted the PBS television series MYSTERY!
He also did some voiceover work as Vincent Van Ghoul in 13 episodes of THE 13 GHOSTS OF SCOOBY-DOO (1985). He will be immortalized as the narrator with the menacing voice in the spoken-word sequence in the groundbreaking MICHAEL JACKSON: THRILLER (1983).
Price died on October 25, 1993, at age 82, of lung cancer.
Horror films, Halloween and the macabre would not be the same without Vincent Price.Contact the Feature Writers