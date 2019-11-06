Unbeknownst to many, boxing is one of the most popular fitness trends at the moment. No, don’t scratch your head wondering how this is possible. You see, there is an aerobics-friendly version on the sport. Yes, boxing has been voted one of the most difficult athletic skill but trust us, the aerobics friendly version is quite simple and your heart will thank you for it. So, next time you feel like working out, try it. Here, we share with you the fitness benefits of boxing workouts.
Top Benefits of Boxing
Boxing requires great speed, strength, hand-eye coordination, agility, power, endurance, and so much more. That means those very things are required in boxing as a fitness activity. Read on to find out all the great benefits that you will rip from boxing workouts.
Enhanced Cardiovascular Health
We do cardio so as to lose weight, burn calories, avoid heart disease and keep fit. In fact, cardio will put stress on our heart so that it can make physiologic adaptations so that it can be able to support high levels of physical activity. Boxing workouts will allow you to put enough stress on your heart and lungs so as to be fit.
Improved Total-Body Strength
When boxing, you get to kick, punch and jump a million times. This obviously requires a lot of strength as you will need to engage your core, as well as your upper, and lower, body. Note that in most gyms, other strength training moves are incorporated into a boxing workout for maximum results. These include, push-ups, squats, and many others.
Better Hand-Eye Coordination
Hand-eye coordination is required in your gross and fine motor skills, as well as overall health. In fact, better hand-eye coordination means that you have better reaction times, faster reflexes, as well as better overall physical coordination.