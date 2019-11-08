United Fight Alliance has partnered with Arena Wars Fighting out of Klamath, OR to bring you non-stop action this Saturday, November 9th at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Arena Wars’ 25th event will feature 25 fights full of non-stop action as both a boxing ring and an MMA cage will be center stage allowing for fighters to showcase their talents in boxing, MMA, Muay Thai and submission matches.
The spectacle known as the Arena Wars Fighting Series promises plenty of flying knees, kicks to the face and tap outs – along with a very special guest former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Rikishi, who will be in attendance to take in a night of excitement that will boast fights from a variety of disciplines.
Calling the action will be UFA’s Jordan Jay Adams. “I am definitely stoked to be calling my first Arena Wars show. This is the first time we have ever had Boxing, MMA, Muay Thai and submission matches all on the same card. We also have another first with a boxing ring and MMA cage on the same night as well. There will be plenty of spectacle to go around and the fans in Oregon are in for a huge treat. Speaking of huge, one of the biggest stars in the WWE will also be on hand to say hello to the fans and hopefully, help me commentate some fights. Yes, Rikishi will be in the house!”
There will be plenty of entertaining fights throughout the night, including seven women’s bouts. In the MMA cage, Faith Davis is set to take on Kelsey Wickstrum in the155 pound division for the Arena Wars Women’s Regional Title. Both women are seasoned veterans and always come ready to put on a show.
In the boxing ring, pro boxer Leon Cavalli takes on Blaiwas Eaglepipe in the 135 pound division. This bout is set for five rounds and could be the fight of the night. Cavalli comes into this event fresh off a KO win and is the defending Arena Wars 135-pound MMA Champ. Eaglepipe is a seasoned amateur boxer and has trained with some of the best in the business and was awarded Arena Wars Fight of The Year on his last fight with Arena Wars. The main event in the cage places Johnny Jackson across from Conner Coyne to fight for the Arena Wars 170lb State Title. This bout will be a clash of champions!
Viewers will be able to watch on UFA’s networks in January on select NBC Sports Regional Networks, Cox Sports Television and Stadium TV among other channels. Check UFA’s TV schedule for the full list of networks, dates and airtimes.