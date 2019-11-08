Bellator 233: Salter vs. van Steenis, which takes place inside the WinStar World Casino & Resort tomorrow evening, will be broadcast live on Paramount Network and simulcast on DAZN at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary bouts will stream on Bellator.com, DAZN and globally on the Bellator Mobile App beginning at 6:15 pm ET/5:15 pm CT.
Bellator 233: Salter vs. van Steenis – Live on Paramount Network & DAZN– 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT
Middleweight Main Event: John Salter (185.3) vs. Costello van Steenis (185.4)
195-Pound Contract Weight Co-Main Event: “King Mo” Lawal (193.3) vs. Andrew Kapel (192.7)
Featherweight Main Card Bout: Leslie Smith (145.5) vs. Arlene Blencowe (145.3)
Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Tyrell Fortune (247.7) vs. Zu Anyanwu (264.9)
Preliminary Card – Live on DAZN, Bellator.com & the Bellator Mobile App – 6:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. CT
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Aaron McKenzie (155.2) vs. Sean Clements (154.9)
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Lucas Brennan (145.4) vs. Jacob Landin (145.6)
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyree Fortune (205) vs. Chuck Campbell (205.6)
175-Pound Contract Weight Preliminary Bout: Logan Storley (174.4) vs. E.J. Brooks (174.9)
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Jordan Young (203.5) vs. Julius Anglickas (205.6)
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Janay Harding (145.6) vs. Amanda Bell (146)
Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Kyle Crutchmer (170.4) vs. Robert Gidron (175.8)*
Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Romero Cotton (186) vs. Jason Perrotta (186.7)*
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Edwards (205.9) vs. Cesar Bennett (192.8)
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Grant Neal (205.5) vs. Jimmy Lugo (203.4)
*Missed weight