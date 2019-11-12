Ringside Report remembers screen legend and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly on her birthday.
Grace Patricia Kelly (November 12, 1929-September 14, 1982) appeared in over 30 film and television productions. During the early 1950s Kelly made several appearances on television shows such as LIGHTS OUT (1946), THE CLOCK (1949), SUSPENSE (1949), BIG TOWN (1950), THE PRUDENTIAL FAMILY PLAYHOUSE (1950) and DANGER (1950), leading to feature films, and cementing herself as one of the greatest stars in film history.
Her first starring role was in the Oscar winning drama HIGH NOON (1952), opposite Gary Cooper. She starred opposite Bing Crosby in the drama THE COUNTRY GIRL (1954), winning the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Georgine Elgin. Another high-profile role, and one she is best remembered for was Lisa Fremont in the Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece REAR WINDOW (1954), starring opposite James Stewart. She continued working with Hitchcock for the films DIAL M FOR MURDER (1954) with Ray Milland and TO CATCH A THIEF (1955), with Cary Grant. Her final two completed films were THE SWAN (1956) and HIGH SOCIETY (1956). The film REARRANGED (1982), was never completed due to Kelly’s death.
In April 1955 Kelly headed the U.S. delegation at the Cannes Film Festival. While there she was invited to participate in a photo session with Prince Rainer III, the sovereign of the Principality of Monaco at the Prince's Palace. Kelly eventually met him on May 6, 1955. After a year-long courtship Prince Rainer married Kelly in 1956 and had three children. During her marriage, Kelly was unable to continue her acting career. Instead, she performed her daily duties as a princess and became involved in philanthropic work.