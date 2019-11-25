Happy birthday, Christina Applegate!
Ringside Report celebrates Golden Globe nominated and Emmy winning TV and film actress Christina Applegate’s birthday by looking back at her long and successful career.
Born in Los Angeles, California on November 25, 1971, the former child star made her TV debut as an infant on the long running daytime drama DAYS OF OUR LIVES, followed by commercials for Playtex baby bottles at 3 and 5 months old. At the age of ten she appeared with her actress mother Nancy Priddy on an episode of FATHER MURPHY (1981).
During the mid-1980s Applegate guest-starred on several television series including CHARLES IN CHARGE (1984), SILVER SPOONS (1982), AMAZING STORIES (1985), FAMILY TIES (1982), and 21 JUMP STREET (1987). Applegate was cast as Patrice Johnson in the television movie DANCE TIL DAWN (1988), featuring an all-star cast including Matthew Perry, Alyssa Milano, Tracey Gold, Brian Bloom and Kelsey Grammer. Applegate’s most well-known role is as ditzy sexpot Kelly Bundy on the popular comedy series MARRIED WITH CHILDREN (1987), appearing in 258 episodes during the show’s eleven season run. Applegate continued with series TV when she was cast in the title role in the sitcom JESSE (1998). She made a memorable guest starring turn as the self-involved Amy Green on the hit television series FRIENDS (1994). She appeared in two episodes, in seasons 9 and 10. She would go on to win the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance. She reunited with her FRIENDS costar Lisa Kudrow in two episodes of Kudrow’s comedy series WEB THERAPY (2011). Applegate returned to episodic TV with the series SAMANTHA WHO? (2007), UP ALL NIGHT (2011) and Netflix’s critically acclaimed DEAD TO ME (2019).
Applegate has also found success in film. She landed the leading role in the cult comedy classic DON'T TELL MOM THE BABYSITTER'S DEAD (1991). Following her appearance in that film, Applegate's feature film career took off, however, she would continue working in television. Her other film credits include MARS ATTACKS (1996), THE BIG HIT (1998), MAFIA (1998), JUST VISITING (2001), THE SWEETEST THING (2002), WONDERLAND (2003), SURVIVING CHRISTMAS (2004), ANCHORMAN:THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY, as Veronica Corningstone, (2004), ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS:THE SQUEAKQUEL (2009) as Brittany, ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS: CHIPWRECKED (2011), ANCHORMAN 2: THE LEGEND CONTINUES (2013), VACATION (2015), as Debbie Griswold, ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS: THE ROAD CHIP (2015), BAD MOMS (2016), and A BAD MOM'S CHRISTMAS (2017), as Gwendolyn.