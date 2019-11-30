By Roy “The Body Snatcher” Skillen
He’s back. It’s been a pretty shonky period in the career of British heavyweight Dillian Whyte. After beating a string of high profile contenders, he was finally given the WBC Interim title and told that he will finally be lined up to take on the whoever the world champion will be in 2020. The date would have signified Whyte’s three year anniversary as the number one contender, an amount of time that was seen as ridiculous within boxing circles. But despite being knocked down in his last bout with Oscar Rivas, he would go on to comfortably out point the Colombian and be given his date with destiny. Or so it seemed.
Not long after the final bell had sounded in the Rivas fight, rumours began to circulate that Whyte had failed a drugs test and was forced to face a hearing just days before the fight. Although the bones of this story may have been true there was no doubting that he was cleared by the British Boxing Board of Control to fight after supplying all of his clean results from the Voluntary Anti Doping Association (VADA). But the stories were enough to see him suspended from his Interim Title by the WBC putting any title challenge on ice. But Whyte is not letting the situation get him down. He has maintained his innocence stayed in the gym and the news is that he could find himself on the undercard of one of the biggest fights in recent memory, Andy Ruiz, JR. Vs Anthony Joshua 2 in Saudi Arabia.
It is the perfect opportunity for Whyte to make a big statement to the boxing world with a big win against a credible opponent. But who should he face?
To me there is only one name that should even be considered, Otto frickin Wallin. The big Swede has just come of the back of a monumental performance in which he nearly dethroned The Gypsy King, Tyson Fury, after opening up two gashes on the Lineal Champion's eye that would later require 50 stitches. Although you could say that he was technically outclassed by Fury, he showed enough heart, guts and tenacity to say that he could cause a few upsets down the line. But, he needs to back up the performance and soon and why not at the biggest boxing event of the year against a man that needs to put a few of his own doubters to rest?