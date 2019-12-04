Pro Boxing Returns to Exchange LA Nightclub
Bash Boxing
Live professional boxing comes to the heart of Downtown Los Angeles this Thursday, December 5th at Exchange L.A. on 618 S. Spring Street.
The former L.A. Stock Exchange Building and Current 4-story Nightclub will host another installment of the city’s best showcase of California’s hottest young boxing talent, DTLA FIGHTS.
DTLA FIGHTS will feature the following local prospects:
• Jessy Martinez (13-0)
• Adan Ochoa (10-1)
• Vlad Panin (6-0)
• Christian Camarena (6-0)
• Austin Gudino (4-0)
• Keewhan Kim (3-1)
• Moises Fuentes (3-1)
• Victor Rodriguez (Debut)
DTLA FIGHTS is also set to feature a Heavyweight battle between two undefeated fighters Xavier Vigney (3-0) vs. Joshua Tuani (2-0), the professional debut of Las Vegas’ Isaac Lucero, and the return of world-ranked bantamweight, Narek Abgaryan (13-0).
Tickets to DTLA FIGHTS are available online at www.DTLAFights.com or www.bashboxing.com and will be available at the EXCHANGE L.A. Box Office.
Doors Open at 6:30pm; First Bout at 7:00pm.
All bouts are subject to change.