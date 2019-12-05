The OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN took place today for tonight’s DTLA FIGHTS professional boxing show at Exchange L.A., located on 618 S. Spring St, Downtown L.A.
Here are the OFFICIAL WEIGHTS
Keehwan Kim 129.2
vs.
Percy Peterson 127.2
Isaac Lucero Gonzalez 149.6
vs.
Anthony Zender 148.8
Austin Gudino 144.2
vs.
Nohelin Hernandez 146
Victor Rodriguez 138.6
vs.
Osman Rivera 143
Vlad Panin 147
vs.
Daniel Perales 148.6
Moises Fuentes 147.4
vs.
Moris Rodriguez 147
Adan Ochoa 126.8
vs.
Juan Jimenez 125
Jessy Martinez 153.5
vs.
Carlos Huerta 148.2