By Roy “The Body Snatcher” Skillen
The Heavyweight division is an exciting place to be at the moment. Not since the 1990s have we seen such competition from such an array of charismatic fighters simply doing their thing on a quest to become the fight games undisputed champion. So hyped are the top four ranked contenders that big money battles between them look set to cover the boxing calendar for at least a year, maybe even longer as they all look to jostle their way to the top of the money making tree. Of course it all kicks off with Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz, JR. 2 in Saudi Arabia before Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have their long awaited rematch in February. After that there is a Wilder Fury 3 pencilled in, as well as attempts to unify the division which means the winner of Joshua and Ruiz will surely get a shot at the WBC title before facing anybody else. But all in all it’s a pretty packed schedule and one that leaves little room for outsiders, which puts heavyweight new comer Oleksandr Usyk in a pretty difficult spot.
After unifying the Cruiserweight division and gaining the reputation of phenomenal technician the Ukrainian was meant to step up with the big boys and become the great leveller. Despite the obvious showmanship that has driven the likes of Fury and Wilder there are those that feel the top four do not possess the skills and ring craft to truly be considered the best of the best. Wilder only has one punch, there are questions over the chins of Joshua and Fury while the latter also seems to lack any significant punching power. There are even doubts hanging over the latest fighter to join the Heavyweight hierarchy, Andy Ruiz, JR. The Usyk move up in weight was supposed to add that extra bit of class and quality with promoter Eddie Hearn saying that his next fight would be a world title challenge after he easily disposed of Chazz Witherspoon in October. But with five belts tied up between the top four challengers all of whom look to be set for a shoot out to become the undisputed champion of the world, how is Usyk going to get his shot?
Hearn has already changed his tactics and Usyk will not fight for a title next. Instead he is being lined up to face tough Brit, Derek Chisora. It's a fight, should he win it, that will definitely build on a big reputation. But should he win you have to ask the question, where next?