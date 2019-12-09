On December 14th at the mecca of boxing Madison Square Garden current WBO Welterweight champion Terence Crawford, 35-0, 26 KO’s defends his title against number one WBO ranked native Lithuanian Egidijus Kavaliauskas, 21-0-1, 17 KO’s. How Kavaliauskas is ranked number one is beyond comprehension because he has not beaten one top ranked fighter on his ledger to date. He has a draw with the lightly regarded Ray Robinson who is 24-3-2, 12 KO’s and fought another draw in his match after his with Egidjus.
This shows once again, the ranking organizations are a total joke!
The #2 pound-for-pound boxer in most rankings, undefeated Terence Crawford is going to make easy work of mandatory challenger Egidijus Kavaliauskas as stated by Paruk from SportsBettingDime. The American is nearly -2000 in the latest odds for the December 14th title fight.
At age 32, he’s still at the peak of his powers, finishing six straight fights before the final bell. The Latvian challenger should consider it a victory to last the full 12 rounds.
With that said, it all depends on how serious Crawford took this match on it going to a points decision or a stoppage. Based on previous performances, I think Crawford stops him in 7 rounds or less.
It's time the other welterweight champions such as Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence, JR. face him.