Tony Award winning TV and Film actor Rene Auberjonois has died at the age of 79 after a battle with lung cancer.
Early in his career he worked with several different theatre companies at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. and between Los Angeles and New York working in numerous productions. In 1969, he earned a Tony Award for his performance as Sebastian Baye, alongside Katharine Hepburn in Coco. He received additional Tony nominations for his roles in Neil Simon’s The Good Doctor, Big River, and City of Angels.
Auberjonois was a successful voice artist, lending his voice for several characters in dozens of television series and movies including THE LAST UNICORN (1982), THE NEW SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES (1984), THE JETSONS (1985), POUND PUPPIES (1985), JOHNNY QUEST (1986), DUCKTALES (1987), SNORKS (1984), A PUP NAMED SCOOBY-DOO (1988), THE SMURFS (1981), THE LITTLE MERMAID (1989), BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES (1992), THE LITTLE MERMAID (TV SERIES 1992), ALADDIN (1994), RICHIE RICH (1996), CATS DON’T DANCE (1997), AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE TREASURE OF MANHATTAN ISLAND (1998), THE LITTLE MERMAID 2: RETURN TO THE SEA (2000), TARZAN & JANE (2002), and JUSTICE LEAGUE (2001).
Auberjonois has an extensive list of television credits. They include: MOD SQUAD (1968), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969), THE JEFFERSONS (1975), THE BIONIC WOMAN (1976), RHODA (1974), STARSKY AND HUTCH (1975), WONDER WOMAN (1975), CHARLIE’S ANGELS (1976), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984), L.A. LAW (1986), DOOGIE HOWSER, M.D. (1989), MATLOCK (1986), CHICAGO HOPE (1994), THE OUTER LIMITS (1995), NASH BRIDGES (1996), FRASIER (1993), THE PRACTICE (1997), JUDGING AMY (1999), GREY’S ANATOMY (2005), THE GOOD WIFE (2009), and MADAME SECRETARY (2014). Auberjonois is best remembered for his work on BENSON (1979), appearing in 135 episodes, STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE (1993), appearing in 173 episodes and BOSTON LEGAL (2004), appearing in 71 episodes.
Auberjonois' film credits include the drama MASH (1970), the comedy BREWSTER MCCLOUD (1970), THE HINDENBURG (1975), KING KONG (1976), BATMAN FOREVER (1995), INSPECTOR GADGET (1999), THE PATRIOT (2000), and EULOGY (2004).