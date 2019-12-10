By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Photos by Scott Romer
On December 7, 2019 we held an Indiana/Chicago boxers and friends dinner I hosted and organized at Bobby Hitz’s Giglio’s Restaurant at 825 South State Street in the south loop of Chicago. We had boxers and others involved in boxing and friends come from near and far to attend the event. In attendance we had Sugar Ray Seales the 1972 Gold Medal winner and the only American to win the Gold for America that year. He also fought as professional fighter from 1973-1983 compiling a professional record of 57-8-3, 34 KO’s. Former three-time world title challenger Marty Jakubowski, 118-7, 34 KO’s who fought from 1992-2005. Mike “Choir Boy” Landini, 26-3, 16 KO’s who faced Carlos “The Force” Tite back on March 22, 1985 in the biggest fight in Northwest Indiana history, which he won by a split decision.
Landini fought from 1981-1988. Craig “The Boxing Ambassador” Houk, 67-39, 18 KO’s who fought from 1989-2007. He is only one of two men to ever face the late multiple belt champion Hector “Macho” Camacho and drop him. Houk, also is the President of the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame.
Otis Thompson a highly decorated amateur and Army boxing champion. Legendary Indiana boxing promoter Fred Berns. Veteran photographer Scott Romer who has many years of great success behind the camera. Veteran cornerman and retired Navy man Ernie Brown. Bobby Hitz, owner of Giglio’s and boxing promoter who fought from 1985-1990 in the heavyweight division and compiled a professional record of 21-4, 18 KO’s. Finally, from the boxing world, former boxing writer Salvador Santamaria.
On the friend’s side we had my better half, Debbie Edwards, Teresa Jakubowski, Antoinette Brown, Patrice Thompson, Dominic Capone, Ro Carbonara, Darlene and Tom Ryan, Maria Santamaria and kids.
The night was filled with great boxing talk and catching up on old times while making some new friends. We capped the night off with the sounds of Dakota Horvath and his trio belting out some great tunes. We even got an impromptu cover of the Elvis Presley hit, “Suspicious Minds” sung by Bobby “Elvis” Hitz.
From all accounts, everyone loved the food, ambience and all of us getting together.
Look for more events like this that I will set up at Giglio’s….
Until then, come check out for yourself what everyone has raved about since July 5th , when Giglio’s had their grand opening.