The First Annual Corona Film Festival was a sheer success – the brainchild of Sal Rinella and Vincent Gianguzzi, local filmmakers who want to help their fellow artists have a place to perform and display their art.
Vincent and Sal work in tandem – Sal hosts and Vincent along with his very talented son Rayvin Disla handle the technical. They both promote, create the shirts and the amazing hoopla surrounding the festival. The festival kicked off with a pasta party for the Veterans of Corona at the Festival venue the VFW Post 150 at 5111 108th Street, Corona, NY located near the famous Parkside Restaurant and Lemon Ice King of Corona.
We celebrated these great Vets – two of them had birthdays – Hall Commander Michael Liqouri, Tony Indelicato 100 years old and , George Rofalo 94 years old.
New York Newspaper Museum Exhibit headed by Mike Tesoriero had a great display of many newspapers honoring celebrities, athletes and many national and international dignitaries.
Who were the winners – everyone involved in this inaugural first time film fest.
The Performers were Anthony Aveni, the It Crew, Los Vegas & Sammi Jo Murciano, Scott Newman singing some amazing tunes as well as all joining in and singing Paul Simon’s “Me and Julio down by the schoolyard singing Goodbye Rosie the Queen of Corona”
In attendance: Star Hanson “Hungry for your Love”, Angel Salazar (Scarface, Carlito’s Way), Artie Pasquale (Sopranos),Kathrina Miccio (The Cutting Room International Short Film Festival), and Judy Prianti (Sopranos) – Angel, Artie Judy and Kathrina all received Friends of Film Awards for their constant involvement of the Indy Film Community and willingness to work with new and upcoming filmmakers and actors.
Winners:
List of 2019 Corona Film Festival Winners
Nothing: A Story of Another News Clipping- Best Actor in a Short by Neikiale Ransom
The Straight Man- Best Comedy Screenplay by Paul Laudicano
The $treetz 2- Best Feature Film by Eddie Rivera
The $treetz 2 – Frank Correira/Dan Romano/Scott McManus the Streetz – Best Actors
It’s Java Time- Best Experimental Short by Carmine Caradonna
Ain’t No Sunshine- Best Short Drama by LL Fraser
Broken Hearted- Best Director by Joseph Ammendolea
Catching Butterflies – Best Music Video by Sonia Conlin & Ronda Swindell
Married to Elvis Episode “Practice Makes Pests” – Best Original by Dean Ciallella
Correlation- Best Director in Short by Sonia Conlin
HIGH HOPES 2: A NEW BEGINNING- Best Comedy by Dennis Cabrini
Sangre Negra starring Eric Estrada, Antonio McKay & Danny Arroyo – Best TV Series Director By Frank Pinnock
Vigil Andee Deere By Anthony Scelta
Jackpot By Crackajack
Intervention Janel Tanna – Best Actress in Drama Short