There were many complaints when it was announced that Daniel Jacobs was facing Julio Cesar Chavez, JR. on DAZN. After all, Chavez. JR. has not done a whole lot since getting dominated by Canelo Alvarez in 2017, he did not do a whole lot the few years before that to be brutally honest. Against Canelo, he just focused on making the weight to get paid. After he took his beating, many people thought we would never see the likes of the ‘son of’ again. Low and behold, Chavez JR. is front and center once again in a big fight.
Chavez might be all the things you say he is, and that might mean he deserves this fight like Andy Ruiz, JR. deserves a third fight against Anthony Joshua, but there is one crucial element to Julio Chavez, JR. that might not always be measured by talent alone in boxing, the guy is a draw. Selling tickets is one major component of a boxer’s career, especially a boxer that is not a superstar. Julio is a superstar because he is a ticket seller. Plain and simple. The very little he did do since losing to Canelo was watched by many. If they were not watching, they were craving to.
Indeed, on August 10th, 2019, people were all over social media looking for a link to Chavez’s comeback fight.
Some fans who follow the sport might not know about the responsibility of selling tickets for boxers. How many tickets you can sell often decodes whether or not you are put on a promoter’s card. For Chavez, JR., he only brings assess in the seats, the eyeballs flock to the set whenever he fights. Therefore, if boxing is indeed a business first, Julio Cesar Chavez, JR., is deserving of any big fight he gets.
To peel the onion further, you have to ask yourself why Chavez, JR. is still a major attraction despite not having a big win since 2014? However, do we really have to ask why? Being the son of a boxing legend has never equated to as many dollar signs as it has for Junior. When that happens, the son will be scrutinized. Some of it will be warranted, some over the top, all of it part of human nature.
While Junior might not even be in the same stratosphere with his father in terms of dedication, talent and resume, he is not a total ham and egger with boxing gloves. He twelfth round against Sergio Martinez is substantial evidence that he has some heart and intestinal fortitude. His stoppage win over Andy Lee provides us with an example that he could win coming from behind. His back to back wins against Brian Vera showed that he can make adjustments and perform better in a rematch against a respectable opponent, as he defeated Vera by a more considerable margin in the rematch in the eyes of many.
The pulse of the boxing world suggests not many people give Chavez, JR. much of a chance against a stud like Jacobs. Mismatch is what many people are predicting. Translation, Junior has nothing to lose, and any resemblance of a decent performance will mean even more dollar signs for the Chavez family. At some point, Daddy’s gravy train is going to run dry. But we are obviously not there yet. Expect impressive streaming numbers from DAZN this weekend. Will Junior surprise anybody? Since the fight is at super middleweight, that lessens his chances. Similar to the Canelo fight, Chavez might only be making the weight so he can get paid, then bracing himself for a twelve-round beating. With that said, if Julio can enter the ring in any kind of fighting shape, and is motivated, he may be a bad style match-up for Jacobs.
