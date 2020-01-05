Exclusive Interview by Anthony “Zute” George
For Bobby Hitz, his life in boxing began with the greatest rivalry the sport has ever seen, “The one fight I have a vivid memory of is the Ali-Frazier fight. I remember I was in the first or second grade, and me and my buddy got into a fight with some fourth graders because we wanted Ali and they wanted Joe Frazier. We literally had a fistfight with these guys on the playground,” Bobby explains. Why did Bobby favor Ali? “I think because he was in front of you, you got to see him. I thought the name was pretty cool, Muhammad Ali. He was such a big part of the media you couldn’t help but root for him.” As a young kid, Bobby was not in tune with the political attachments that came with “The Greatest”, he just saw an honest and pure athlete that you could not take your eyes off. Also, Bobby had no ill feelings towards Joe Frazier, he was just not Ali. Bobby has fond memories of meeting both men later in life.
Just like with Ali, Bobby could not take his eyes, or his mind, off the sweet science,” It was something I always liked. I don’t know why; it was not like I had a family of boxers. I would watch it on TV, and then I remember Santa Claus brought me a pair of boxing gloves, I preceded to beat everyone up in the neighborhood. When I ran out of those people, I had my sister put the gloves on with me, and her and I would box a little bit in the basement.”
Eventually, Bobby competed with the boxing gloves on against men who were more in keeping with his skill set. Once Bobby did that, his love for boxing rose exponentially. In fact, Bobby said he wishes he could still fight, as he would proudly give up his current profession to lace ‘em up and get back in the ring. Which means be would stop being a very respectable boxing promoter.
Bobby did not have a clear path to boxing, however. His father was a passionate football fan, as Chicago was very much a football town; therefore, it was in the cards early for Bobby to become a professional football player, “That was the thing my father was big about, football, football football. I could remember coming home one day while practice was supposed to be happening, my father wanted to know what I was doing home, I said, ‘I quit.’ I told him I don’t like the coach yelling at me, he yells at everybody. I don’t like it.”
Bobby did not care for combative coaches, “youth football is about having fun. It is about building kids’ confidence. It’s not about winning and losing.” Having someone trying to cave your face in with their fists, no problem for Mr. Hitz. Bobby explained that the singularity of boxing fit his personality better than the dynamic of a volatile coach behind a team.
Bobby’s professional boxing career began in 1985, he had a solid amateur career before turning professional, including a Golden Gloves championship in 1983. His career as a boxer had some up and down results, but it opened many other doors. Bobby was the first fighter managed by Jackie Kallen, the phenomenal manager based out of Detroit. “I really got my Harvard education in boxing, staying in Detroit. I got to get close to Emanuel Steward.”
These connections were essential to Bobby’s maturation as a boxing promoter, and perhaps his own personal health. Because, as Bobby puts it, he was not always making decisions that put him in the best position to do well as a boxer. Such as the time when he fought Big George Foreman. Bobby was supposed to be Foreman’s very first fight in his miraculous comeback, but as the boxing business is, that fight was derailed, as were several other opportunities to face Foreman. When Bobby finally did get to test his pugilistic prowess against the punching preacher, it was not under the most optimal of circumstances, “I had not been in the gym. I took the fight on really super short notice, four or five days. But I had no money, and I had no fear. That is a bad combination. When you are broke, and you have no fear, those two things can get you in a lot of trouble, because you will do just about anything,” Bobby offered. Indeed, Bobby found himself in trouble very early in the George Foreman fight. But still cherishes the moment and said that he and George got along great after their fight.
Bobby Hitz has always been a guy you want to get along with. He also possessed the natural and essential tools needed to succeed in the business part of boxing. And it was an all-time legend who recognized Bobby’s exceptional toolbox, “Emanuel is the guy who put it in my head to be in the boxing business when I was done fighting. I was injured, and Emanuel and I were watching Nigel Benn fighting Doug DeWitt, and Emmanuel said, ‘Bobby I have been watching you, you have a real knack for this business. If you like, you could be a trainer under me when you are done fighting, or you should be a promoter. I watch how you work the room; you have a knack for this business.’” When Bobby was traveling with his boxing team, which included James Toney, Bobby would do all the grunt work that was not part of his job as a fighter. Thankfully, his extra efforts did not go unnoticed or unappreciated. Bobby also remembers being in Toney’s corner when he defeated Michael Nunn in their epic showdown, “That was a wow moment,” Bobby exclaimed.
When the door opened for Bobby to promote his own card, he seized it. The first card that he promoted involved his stablemate, James Toney. “Lights Out” defeated Vinson Durham in a ten-round non-title bout at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Illinois. The promotion was a smashing success, and Bobby said, “I haven’t looked back since.” Bobby might not have a rearview mirror in his makeup, but he has hit bumpy roads in this profession. But Bobby always tried to make it simple, “I think a lot of guys get into this business, and they do not have a full understanding. I got into the business for a lot more reasons than to just make money.
I got into the business to develop champions. To develop contenders. But you also have to deal with the different personalities of fighters. As a promoter, you have to be a father figure, a psychologist, a priest, a banker, a disciplinarian. And so many of these fighters, if something goes wrong, they do not ever want to look in the mirror and blame themselves, they take to social media and blame the promoter. I have been a victim of that a couple of times. I love these kids all the same. In order to get along, you have to go along.” Bobby also stresses that fights should not be based solely on great business decisions. He also firmly believes that these giant promoters should make crossover fights for the good of the sport, “for bragging rights,” is how Bobby explained it. Not just for business.
Bobby also has plenty to be proud of as a promoter of Hitz Boxing Promotions, as he explains, “Getting Angel Hernandez in a world title against Winky Wright. Developing O’Neil Bell from just a prelim fighter to a number one contender. Recently taking Fres Oquendo and taking him to the number one position at heavyweight, only to have it sidelined by failed drug tests and lawsuits and all kinds of nonsense. But I did my job as a promoter, taking a guy of his age and getting him in that position, that takes a lot of work. I am also proud of building these four and six-round kids. I love those kids the most, they are very eager and want to be a fighter. It is fun to work with them. Taking Anthony “Baby” Jones, who had been on the shelf for two years, bringing him back until he was one fight away from a world title. Anthony “Baby” Jones was probably one of the best guys I ever promoted from the standpoint of he was a real throwback fighter. That is some of the stuff I am proud of.”
Among these silver linings, there were dark clouds, such as O’Neil Bell being stolen from him right when he was on the cusp of being the cruiserweight champion of the world. Creating the kind of fight Bobby could live without, “We ended up in federal court. We ended up settling. He was a nice guy, I really liked him, he was a great fighter. There was a moment in his career where he really needed me to step up for him, and I did. His manager told me now is the time to really lock him up, get extensions…I said, ‘Stop. I am supporting him one hundred percent now in this very bad time in his life. If he turns his back on me now, that’s on him.’ I could not use his detrimental situation to benefit myself. I could never live with myself if I did that.” Indeed, the cloth that Bobby Hitz is cut from is a rare fabric in the boxing business. He likes to make deals with a handshake. But many of the individuals he has dealt with had dirty hands.
But Bobby insists that every bad experience worked itself out in the end, karma has been kind to him. He is still very proud of the work he did with the late Bell and was sad when he heard of his passing. Bobby knows that he developed O’Neil Bell into an undisputed world champion, with the help of O’Neil’s hard work of course. The fact that he had Bell taken away from him does not change that fact, “I made the cake, someone else put the icing on it.”
Today, Bobby has many fighters he is trying to develop, “I signed a kid, Ernest Scott from Chicago, he is a multi-golden gloves champion, so I am excited for him. Irish Tommy Hughes. There is also Vitali Kopylenko, who is a great middleweight fighter. We just got robbed against Steven Butler. We dropped the kid and now Butler is fighting for a world title, and we are out here searching for our next fight. Mike Jimenez, he is a locate favorite. I am very excited for him in 2020. I just recently signed Dannie Williams. We have some guys that are going to make some noise in 2020.”
Bobby is currently working on his next promotion and has indicated that it should be ready in the first quarter of the year. Who will be featured on the card?
Stay tuned….
