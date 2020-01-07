By Roy “The Body Snatcher” Skillen
Remember Otto Wallin? Yes, you do, that Swedish dude that cut up “The Gypsy King”, Tyson Fury and dragged him through 12 rounds of hell. The one whose performance forced Fury to rethink his training style and sack coach Ben Davidson. The one that people had sworn would be knocked out within a few rounds. Do you know what’s happened to him? Well neither do I.
I know it’s only been a few months since the big Swede proved a few of us boxing pundits very wrong. But after putting in the performance of his life I for one was expecting potential fights with much bigger names than he has on the majority of his resume to be lined up left and right. Although you could say that he isn’t quite there technically to be considered in the top five or ten heavyweights in the world you would have thought that he showed enough heart and guile against Fury to be given a shot at getting there.
Wallin is back in training with well renowned coach Joey Gamache, in New York’s Mendez Gym and during an interview with Swedish TV he said that negotiations with US TV Networks are ongoing, but it seems there are no solid offers as yet.
Apparently, the bigger names are running scared, but are they really? I don’t think so. So, what is it that is keeping him from getting another shot? The theory is that Fury’s training turmoil and comments from his dad that he was, “as weak as a kitten,” for the Wallin fight has taken away somewhat from the performance. The thought that “The Gypsy King” had over trained and wasn’t at his best is the only reason that Wallin managed to last the distance and push as much as he did. It’s this view of the fight that have seen fans label a potential Otto Wallin Vs Dillian Whyte bout as a joke and a total mismatch and seems promoters could think the same.
So, how does Wallin get his shot?Contact the Feature Writers