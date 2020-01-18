Some old boxing sage once coined the phrase, “you are only as good as your last fight.” The quote has an arguable validity to it. Regardless of a spectacular or unsensational outcome the boxer in question can be exalted or crucified for one night’s labor. If a major league starting pitcher gets rocked for a quick two inning exit its all forgotten five days later if he is sharp in his next turn in rotation. A boxer carries a blemish regardless of win or loss like a ripped in two photograph mended with yellow scotch tape.
The Event:
On January 25 Premier Boxing Champions presents former two division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia taking on the colorful slugger Ivan “The Terrible” Redkach in a WBC 12 round title eliminator. The joint TGB and DSG Promotions will host event at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn New York and will be broadcast on SHOWTIME. This will the 8th showcase for Garcia as a headliner. The co-feature spotlights the return of former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd against Francisco Santana contested at 154 lbs. under the guidance of new trainer Kay Korman.
The Stats:
Danny Garcia has hall of fame credentials at light welterweight and sports a ledger of 37-2, 21 KO’s. At 31 years of age the American boxer’s parents hailed from Puerto Rico but Garcia has always called Philadelphia home. Standing 5’ 8” with a 68 ½” wingspan the former champion boxes from orthodox stance and possesses underrated boxing skills because he is a flat-footed fighter who must work his way inside the pocket.
Ivan Redkach is a transplanted Ukrainian from Shostka, Ukrainian, SSR and now resides in Los Angeles. When he learned to develop his trade, Ivan lived in Mexico where he excelled in mimicking the two-fisted trench warfare of the fighters he trained with. “El Ucranio” stands a lean 5’ 10 ½” tall with a 71” reach and throws leather from southpaw stance. At 33 years of age Redkach boasts a modest record of 23-4-1. 18 KO’s and is in the unenviable position of now or never in advancing his career with title hopes.
Last Fight:
In what was perceived to be a good tune up bout Garcia fought talented trail horse Adrian Granados for the vacant WBC Silver “bullshit” title in April at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson California. Danny stopped the durable Granados by TKO in seventh round after dropping him several times. Going into match Adrian was 20-7-2-1, 14 KO’s and had gone the distance with Adrien Broner and Shawn Porter, making the win a hot ticket item of Danny again.
In June Redkach looked devastating in stopping former two division champion Devon Alexander by TKO in sixth round at the Soboba Casino Resort, San Jacinto California. After the the loss Devon was 2-5-1 in his last eight bouts and probably should retire instead of being a stepping stone for young lions. Redkach looked the part of a hungry contender but “only good as your last fight” does not apply based on his competition.
Styles:
Garcia is a complete and slightly underrated boxer who comes forward flat footed and walks his man down then into corners. He wields good power in either hand but his new playmates at 147 lbs. handle it better than JR. welters. His best attributes have always been extraordinary balance and unwavering patience. Danny can box entire parameter of ring but is a devil inside the pocket.
Redkach inches forward from a wide southpaw stance for maximum balance as he leads with a semi-serious jab looking for a home to place his straight left hand. He doesn’t pivot for position but rather tries to intimidate his opponent into circling to their right into his power shot. Should he land it he engages the pocket with two fisted thunder and paces his combinations well.
What to look for fight night:
Both media and fans will be entertained as early as the ring walks where both boxers will enter the ropes wearing grim face masks of supposed intimidation. Théâtre of the Absurd its not as the boys introduce themselves after a very quick feel out process. While Ivan holds the slight height and reach advantage, when he leans forward to jab his best adversary to date will see eye to eye with him when the fireworks begin. Aside from opposing stances both combatants’ styles are similar so keep a keen eye out for who is the first to surrender real estate. If not, don’t make any restroom breaks between rounds. Redkach must initiate the volleys of carnage as he could never outbox the well-schooled Garcia.
The Vinny Factor:
Redkach made his bones at lightweight where his whip like extension on power punches produced 18 straight wins out of the gate over the course of six years. The next two and a half years he struggled mightily with four losses and a draw capped off with being knocked out in a war of attrition with John Molina JR. at 140 pounds. He rebounded with modest three bout win streak bringing him to front door of Barclays as a sacrificial lamb to get Garcia a title shot. While his power may get Danny’s attention it’s not likely he’ll pull the upset he swears to unleash. This will be Garcia’s golden opportunity to put two good wins back to back even though neither opponent was household names.
Odds:
As we went to press Las Vegas has yet to show interest in this bout. East Coast favors Garcia at -375 with Redkach at +125.
RSR Prediction:
Danny Garcia by KO.
Aftermath:
A win for Danny Garcia guarantees a WBC mandatory shot against Errol Spence, JR. who also holds the IBF belt and is long overdue to make a mandatory defense there also. Add to the mix that WBO champion Terence Crawford has launched a public forum into shaming Spence into a unification ASAP. Errol is bristling at the chance to instead unify against 41-year-old WBA champion Manny Pacquiao who would bring the highest pay per view bonanza for retirement assurance. Spence has resumed training a few weeks ago after surviving a horrific high-speed auto crash in October where he was ejected from luxury sports car he was driving. The unified champion said he is not seeking a tune up bout and is eager to prove his supremacy at welterweight thus making a defense against Garcia this spring a live possibility.
Stay tuned…Contact the Feature Writers