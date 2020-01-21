Sometimes you don’t need to focus on one thing, find your purpose your life doesn’t have to be over simply because your career has ended.
Start again just like playing online casinos us games if table games fail you try slots and more others. We have so many sportspersons who have made it big and managed to influence people around the world. But sometimes that is not enough. Some feel like they need to extend their influence further more than just in sports. That is why we see so many successful and famous sportspeople getting into politics. Of course, not all of them succeed but some do. We are going to provide you with those people who have managed to make it in politics despite being great sports personalities.
Manny Pacquiao
Pacquiao is a world champion in boxing. His achievements are too many. He holds 11 major world titles, countless class champion, fighter of the decade 2000 and a lot more. Being a great sportsperson this champion has a lot more. He is a basketball player, an actor and a singer as well as a businessman. With all that Manny is also a politician. He started his political career in 2007 when he lost an election. In 2010 he became victorious. Since then his political career has been on the rise with winning in the congress and senate elections in 2013 and 2016.
Romario
Romario needs no introduction as he is one of the greatest names in football with over 900 goals. He played for many teams including Barcelona and he also has titles like the Golden Ball and also FIFA world player in 1994. When he retired he went straight into Brazilian politics. He began with being elected to Chamber of Deputies as a Brazilian Socialist party Candidate in 2010. He then was elected to the Brazilian senate. He is still doing more as it stands.
George Weah
From a footballer to a president. That is what Weah did. According to https://fr.crazyvegas.com/ he was a great name in football with a great reputation and he played for AC Milan. He also happens to be the first African player to win FIFA World Player of the year in 1995. After football, this man made it big in politics. After failed attempts to attain a greater position in the government, he emerged to be the 25th Liberian President since 2018.