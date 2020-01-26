Paul Newman was born on this day in 1925. The Oscar and Golden Globe winner is one of the most respected and influential stars of all time. Besides being a successful actor, Newman was an accomplished director, producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, avid race car driver, Indy car owner and a dedicated husband and father. Newman’s career spanned 6 decades in both film and television.
Known more for his film work, Newman’s notable film include SOMEBODY UP THERE LIKES ME (1956), THE YOUNG PHILADELPHIANS (1959), CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF (1958), HUD (1963), COOL HAND LUKE (1967), BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID (1969), THE STING (1973), THE TOWERING INFERNO (1974), SLAPSHOT (1977), THE VERDICT (1982), THE COLOR OF MONEY (1986), NOBODY’S FOOL (1994), THE HUDSUCKER PROXY (1994), TWILIGHT (1998), MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE (1999), ROAD TO PERDITION (2002), and CARS (2006).
Newman’s TV credits include SUSPENSE (1949), TALES OF TOMORROW (1951), DANGER (1950), OUR TOWN (2003), FREEDOM: A HISTORY OF US (2003), and EMPIRE FALLS (2005).
Newman co-founded Newman’s Own, a line of food products in 1982. What began with salad dressing has expanded to include pasta sauce, lemonade, popcorn, salsa and wine, among other things. Newman established a policy that all proceeds, after taxes, would be donated to charity.
Newman also served in the United States Navy from 1944-1945 as an Aviation Radioman
Paul Newman was a remarkable man who lived an extraordinary life.