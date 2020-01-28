It was deep sadness to report the sudden passing of Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Bryant was one of nine passengers on the aircraft when it crashed in Calabasas, California. All nine passengers, including Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, age 13, perished in the crash. Bryant was only 41 years old.
Bryant played his entire 20-year career (1996-2016) in the National Basketball Association with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant entered the NBA directly from high school. He won five NBA championships and was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-Defensive Team, and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player. Regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he was the first guard in NBA history to play at least 20 seasons.
Bryant represented the United States basketball team in the 2008 (Beijing) and 2012 (London) Olympic Games, winning the gold medal each year.
Bryant’s career statistics:
Points: 33,6432
Rebounds:7,047
Assists: 6,306
Tributes have been pouring in as friends and fans took to social media to express their sadness, respect and appreciation for the NBA star. Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.
“Heroes come and go, but legends never die.” -Kobe Bryant (1978-2020)
Ringside Report sends its deepest condolences to all the families affected and fans.Contact the Feature Writers