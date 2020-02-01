By Daniel “The Boxing Guru” Sisneros
Ray “Sucra” Oliveira was a masterful boxer who took on anyone in the division. His pro career got off to a quick start with a 2nd round KO over Joe Goss in July of 1990. He then reeled off 13 straight victories before his first loss by decision to Terry Southerland. He fought for the WBO and IBF Jr. Welter world titles just 4 months apart, losing to Zack Padilla, and Jake Rodriguez, both by decisions. In April of 1997, he won the NABF Jr. Welter title with a decision victory over Charles “The Natural” Murray.
In Jan. of 2003 he won the IBU Welter title by stopping Lorenzo Smith in round 6. He fought his final Pro bout on July 8, 2005, losing by tko in round 8 to Emanuel Augustus. Ray was a fan favorite for sure, and he finished his pro career with a record of 47-11-2, 22 KO’s.
Purchase Dan’s Hit Boxing Book Mat Tales: True Stories From The Bizarre, Brutal World Of Pro Boxing by Clicking the Image to ORDER it Now.