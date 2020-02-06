By Daniel “The Boxing Guru” Sisneros
Tony Marshall was a New York local favorite whose all action style made him an ESPN favorite too. He opened his professional career in his home town of Albany, NY on April 11, 1991, with a 4 round unanimous decision over Don Wallace.
He went unbeaten in his first 13 pro bouts (11-0-2). He got his first World Title shot for the WBA Jr. Middleweight championship, dropping a 12 round decision to Julio Cesar Vasquez in Argentina on Nov. 11, 1994.
In his next fight he made the trip to France and lost to Winky Wright via 12 round decision for the vacant NABF Jr. Middleweight title. Marshall won the IBC Middleweight World title but never defended that title.
He won the NABF Jr. Middleweight championship on Sept. 30, 1997 with a dominant unanimous decision over defending champion Steven Martinez. In 2000 Tony got one more chance at the WBC Jr. Middleweight title, but again had to travel overseas, this time he went to Spain and dropped a hard fought decision to local favorite Javier Castillo.
Tony finished his career where it all started, on Oct. 28, 2005 in Albany NY with a 7th round tko loss to 17-1 Lenord Pierre. Tony Marshall’s final pro record is 37-13-6, 13 KO’s.
