This Saturday February 8th at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield England, former IBF Welterweight Champion Kell Brook, 38-2, 26 KO’s and on a two-fight winning streak faces off against Mark DeLuca, 24-1, 13 KO’s who is on a three fight winning streak face off in a super welterweight fight.
This truly is a fight both need to win to be taken seriously, but Brook even more who may have seen his better days in the ring.
According to Dylan Bowker from SBD the consensus pick goes to Brook with odds at -1600 making it the safest betting option, on a fight where DeLuca is stepping up in a big way and sees this as his biggest opportunity.
Brook has always been a fan favorite, so attendance should be high with his base cheering him on. DeLuca the American is coming across the pond will have to win big on the scorecards to not deal with any country home cooking should the fight go the distance.