Tributes have been pouring in after news broke of the passing of film star Kirk Douglas, one of the last great stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age. Douglas died at his home on February 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California from natural causes. In honor of the acclaimed actor, we look back and celebrate his remarkable life and career.
Prior to becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars of the silver screen, Douglas joined the United States Navy in 1941, shortly after the United States entered World War II, serving as a communications officer in antisubmarine warfare aboard USS PC-1139. He was medically discharged in 1944. After returning from war, Douglas found work in radio, theater and commercials.
Douglas’s career spanned six decades with over 90 credits in film and television. Douglas’s career began in the 1940s. His first film was the drama THE STRANGE LOVE OF MARTHA IVERS (1946), playing Walter O’Neil. Since his appearance in that film, Douglas remained one of Hollywood’s most enduring stars and most popular leading men. Douglas’s film and TV credits include THE WALLS OF JERICHO (1948), CHAMPION (1949), A LETTER TO THREE WIVES (1949), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (1950), ACE IN THE HOLE (1951), ALONG THE GREAT DIVIDE (1951), THE BAD AND THE BEAUTIFUL (1952), 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA (1954), LUST FOR LIFE (1956), THE VIKINGS (1958), GUNFIGHT AT THE OK CORRAL (1957), PATHS OF GLORY (1957), SPARTACUS (1960), TOWN WITHOUT PITY (1961), LONELY AND THE BRAVE (1962), SEVEN DAYS IN MAY (1964), THE WAR WAGON (1967), THE ARRANGEMENT (1969), DR. JEKYLL AND MR HYDE (1973), THE FURY (1978), THE MAN FROM SNOWY RIVER (1982), DRAW (1984), TOUGH GUYS (1986), INHERIT THE WIND (1988), OSCAR, (1991), and IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY (2003).
During his long and successful career Douglas was nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role for THE BAD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, Best Actor in a Leading Role for LUST FOR LIFE and Best Actor in a Leading Role for CHAMPION. He received an Honorary Oscar in 1996, as well as the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1996 and the Golden Globe for Best Actor for LUST OF LIFE.
Ringside Report passes our condolences on to the Douglas Family in their time of grief.