The Broadway world is saddened with the passing of American dancer, singer and actress Paula Kelly on February 9, 2020. Cause of death has not been disclosed. Kelly was an accomplished performer of the stage on Broadway, London and Los Angeles, as well as making appearances in television and film.
Kelly made her Broadway debut in the 1964 musical Something More! Her other Broadway credits include The Dozens (1969), Paul Sills’ Story Theatre (1971), Ovid’s Metamorphosis (1971) and Duke Ellington’s Sophisticated Ladies (1981).
Kelly’s TV ad film credits include THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW (1967), SWEET CHARITY (1969), THE ANDROMEDA STRAIN (1971), TOP OF THE HEAP (1972), COOL BREEZE (1972), SANFORD AND SON (1972), TOUGH GUYS (1974), MEDICAL CENTER (1969), CANNON (1971), THE STREETS OF SAN FRANCISCO (1972), PETER PAN (1976), THE RICHARD PRYOR SHOW (1977), POLICE WOMAN (1974), KOJAK (1973), GOOD TIMES (1974), TRAPPER JOHN, M.D. (1979), NIGHT COURT (1984), SANTA BARBARA (1984), HILL STREET BLUES (1981), ST. ELSEWHERE (1982), AMEN (1986), UNCLE TOM’S CABIN (1987), THE GOLDEN GIRLS (1985), THE WOMEN OF BREWSTER PLACE (1989), MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE (1988), UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL (1995), RUN FOR THE DREAM: THE GAIL DEVERS STORY (1996) and ANY DAY NOW (1998).
Kelly also performed as a guest artist and assistant choreographer for numerous television specials, including SAMMY AND FRIENDS (starring Sammy Davis Jr.); co-choreographer of the BBC production of PETER PAN (1976), where she also played Tiger Lilly, THE RICHARD PRYOR SHOW (1977), and Gene Kelly's NEW YORK, NEW YORK, which the two performed a duet.