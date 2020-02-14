For mixed martial arts, the heavyweight division has always relied on explosive strikes more than any other division. Or, the ability to take those strikes. In the UFC, we have seen many great heavyweight champions. An eclectic bunch of fighters coming from many different disciplines. Even though skills on the ground have always seemed to be an essential discipline to the pedigree of these champions, breathtaking strikes have appeared to be the game-changer more often than not.
Who could ever forget Gabriel Gonzaga’s highlight reel destruction against Mikro Cro Cop? Or Fabricio Werdum’s flying knee against Mark Hunt? Virtually all of Cain Velasquez’s success in the UFC has come from strikes. Same for Stipe Miocic. All of these guys have stemmed from either wrestling or grappling, yet there most significant moments happened from impressive striking. Granted, Gonzaga never became the UFC heavyweight champion, but that one strike against Mirko has made his career, in some ways, even more than all his hard work.
Strikes matter.
Realizing this dynamic, it is no accident that Curtis “Razor” Blaydes is now a significant player in the heavyweight division because of his striking success. Like the sport of mixed martial arts itself, Blaydes has evolved. While he has always had wins using strikes, his game plan has had more focus on his stand-up. Blaydes has parlayed excellent skills as a wrestler into an effective stand-up style. Since nobody wants to go to the ground with Blaydes, why not make the choice of staying on your feet a detrimental one. Makes sense. Blaydes’ approach has borne fruit, earning him the number three ranking in the heavyweight division.
Great news for him.
With that said, there is more work to be done. Ahead of Blaydes is champion Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, and Francis Ngannou. Both Stipe and DC are accomplished wrestlers, and everyone I speak with feels they are better strikers than Blaydes; Miocic has also had success in amateur boxing, and DC’s chin is certified granite. While Ngannou already defeated Blaydes with a TKO victory via punches.
Since there is no place to hide in the UFC, Blaydes is going to have to fight one of these three men to become the heavyweight champion. Perhaps even two of them. It appears that Miocic and DC will have a third fight for the heavyweight title. Curtis Blaydes will most likely not have the option of sitting back and facing the winner of that trilogy. The way the UFC operates, Blaydes will undoubtedly have to face another killer in the rankings. Francis Ngannou, the number three ranked heavyweight, will face Jairzinho Rozenstruik, ranked number five, on March the 28th. So, who will Blaydes be matched against next?
Perhaps the more intriguing question is, what will Curtis Blaydes game plan be if he fights one of the juggernauts next? If it is Stipe, does he dare try and box with him? If its DC, will he be bold enough to test his chin? How will he approach a potential Ngannou rematch? The last question is not to suggest that Ngannou is going to have an easy time come March 28th. Rozenstruik is undefeated as a mixed martial artist and an accomplished kickboxer. If Curtis Blaydes gets the call for him, will he showcase his current love affair with striking?
The makeup of the UFC suggests that at least one of these questions will be answered within the next six months. The only problem is, which question will Razor have to answer first?
