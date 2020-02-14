Rising lightweight prospect and ShoBox: The New Generation veteran Thomas Mattice and hard-hitting Isaac Cruz both made weight a day before their ShoBox main event on Friday, February 14 live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT) from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pa.
Cleveland’s Mattice (15-1-1, 11 KOs) will be making his sixth appearance on the prospect developmental series and is coming off his most significant win to date, an eighth-round TKO of previously undefeated Michael Dutchover last September on ShoBox. The 21-year-old Cruz (18-1-1, 14 KOs), currently ranked No. 7 by the IBF, has scored knockouts in 11 of his last 14 fights since suffering the only loss of his career in just his sixth professional fight.
In the co-featured bout, undefeated super bantamweight Ra’eese Aleem (15-0, 9 KOs), of Las Vegas by way of Muskegon, Mich., will take on ShoBox veteran and San Antonio resident Adam Lopez (19-3-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-round 122-pound bout. In a matchup of undefeated super lightweights, Cleveland’s Montana Love (12-0-1, 6 KOs) returns to ShoBox in an eight-round showdown with New Orleans’ Jerrico Walton (16-0, 7 KOs). In the opening bout of the telecast, undefeated super welterweights Derrick Colemon Jr. (11-0, 8 KOs), of Detroit, and Joseph Jackson (15-0, 12 KOs), of North Carolina, will square off in an eight-round 154-pound bout.