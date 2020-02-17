By Daniel “The Boxing Guru” Sisneros
Whether you called him “Thunder” or “The Boogie Man” Jesse Ferguson was a heavyweight that took on all comers. Between his Jan. 12, 1983 Pro Debut and his final Pro bout on Jan. 30, 1999, he really did face just about every big name heavyweight in the division. Though he never won a world title, he did win the ESPN heavyweight tournament in 1985. He lost in his only world title bid, being stopped by Riddick Bowe in round 2. He also came up short in challenges for the USBA and NABF title belts. He finished his career with a record of 26-18, 16 KO’s.
