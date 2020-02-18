The full slate of bouts for Bellator’s return to WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla. this Friday, February 21 has been finalized with a stacked four-fight main card airing at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Paramount Network and DAZN. Additionally, a total of 13 preliminary fights will stream on Bellator MMA’s YouTube channel and DAZN beginning at 6:15 p.m. PT/5:15 p.m. CT.
The main event of Bellator 239 will feature an exciting welterweight clash between two of the division’s best prospects, as three-time NCAA National Wrestling Champion Ed Ruth (8-1) takes on undefeated Ukrainian striker Yaroslav Amosov (22-0). Also on the card, a premiere lightweight matchup between Minnesota’s own Brandon Girtz (16-8) and recent Bellator free agent signing Myles Jury (17-5), as well as two pivotal matchups in the heavyweight division as Tyrell Fortune (8-0) is set to meet UFC-veteran Timothy Johnson (12-6) and top contender Javy Ayala (11-7) goes to battle against a member of Fedor Emelianenko’s team in Russia, Valentin Moldavsky (8-1).
Preliminary action for Bellator 239: Ruth vs. Amosov will be highlighted by a number of young undefeated prospects returning to the cage, including Oklahoma’s Kyle Crutchmer (5-0), Christian Edwards (2-0), Chris Gonzalez (3-0), Grant Neal (2-0) and Texas’ Lucas Brennan (2-0), while familiar names in Cris Lencioni (5-2), Gaston Bolanos (5-2) and Shawn Bunch (9-4) are also scheduled to compete on the card.
Additionally, the prelims will feature appearances by two Bellator Kickboxing champions in flyweight champ Denise Kielholtz (4-2) and featherweight titleholder Gabriel Varga (1-0) as they both return to the Bellator MMA cage.
Bellator 239: Ruth vs. Amosov Main Card:
Paramount Network and DAZN
9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT
Welterweight Main Event: Ed Ruth (8-1) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (22-0)
Lightweight Co-Main Event: Brandon Girtz (16-8) vs. Myles Jury (17-5)
Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Tyrell Fortune (8-0) vs. Tim Johnson (12-6)
Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Javy Ayala (11-7) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (8-1)
Preliminary Card:
Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel and DAZN
6:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. CT:
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Edwards (2-0) vs. Marco Hutch (3-2)
Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Shawn Bunch (9-4) vs. Keith Lee (5-3)
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Gabriel Varga (1-0) vs. TeeJay Britton (5-2)
Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Denise Kielholtz (4-2) vs. Kristina Williams (3-2)
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Gaston Bolanos (5-2) vs. Solo Hatley Jr. (7-2)
Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Josh Hill (18-3) vs. Vinicius Zani (11-5)
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Grant Neal (2-0) vs. Claude Wilcox (1-1)
175-lb. Contract Weight Bout: Kyle Crutchmer (5-0) vs. Scott Futrell (11-9)
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Cris Lencioni (5-2) vs. Salim Mukhidinov (7-3)
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Adil Benjilany (5-2, 1 NC) vs. Kevin Croom (20-12)
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Lucas Brennan (2-0) vs. Jamese Taylor (0-1)
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Chris Gonzalez (3-0) vs. Aaron McKenzie (7-1-1)
Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: J.W. Kiser (5-2) vs. Davion Franklin (Pro Debut)
*Card subject to change