The TV world is mourning the passing of actress Ja’Net DuBois, who played Willona Woods on the beloved classic 1970s sitcom GOOD TIMES. The Emmy Award winning actress and singer-songwriter died unexpectedly in her sleep on February 18, 2020 at the age of 74 at her Glendale, California home.
DuBois began her acting career in theatre during the early 1960s, appearing on Broadway in “Golden Boy” with Sammy Davis, JR. and Louis Gossett, JR. in 1956. Television producer Norman Lear saw DuBois in the play “Hot L Baltimore” which led to her being cast in the 1974-1979 CBS comedy GOOD TIMES. DuBois has over 68 acting credits in television and film in a career that has spanned 5 decades.
In addition to GOOD TIMES, DuBois made appearances in TV movies and series including LOVE OF LIFE (1951), SANFORD AND SON (1972), SHAFT (1973), KOJAK (1973), ROOTS: THE NEXT GENERATION (1979), THE LOVE BOAT (1977), THE FACTS OF LIFE (1979), THE BIG EASY (1982), CRAZY LIKE A FOX (1984), KIDS LIKE THESE (1987), HOUSTON NIGHTS (1987), NEW ATTITUDE (1990), TRUE COLORS (1990), DREAM ON (1990), A DIFFERENT WORLD (1987), BEVERLY HILLS, 90210 (1990), THE GOLDEN PALACE (1992), OTHER WOMEN’S CHILDREN (1993), SISTER, SISTER (1994), HANGIN’ WITH MR. COOPER (1992), HOME IMPROVEMENT (1991), ER (1994), TOUCHED BY AND ANGEL (1994), THE WAYANS BROS. (1995), THE STEVE HARVEY SHOW (1996), EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND (1996), THE PJs (1999), CROSSING JORDAN (2001), and COLD CASE (2003). In addition, DuBois co wrote and sang the theme song “Movin’ on Up” for THE JEFFERSONS (1975).
Her film credits include A MAN CALLED ADAM (1966), DIARY OF A MAD HOUSEWIFE (1970), A PIECE OF THE ACTION (1977), I’M GONNA GIT YOU SUCKA (1988), CHARLIE’S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE (2003), and the most recent SHE’S GOT A PLAN (2016).
In 1987 DuBois appeared in her GOOD TIMES cast Janet Jackson's music video for the single "Control", playing Jackson's mother.