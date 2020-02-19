By Roy “The Body Snatcher” Skillen
I don’t think many people would argue with the fact that Deontay Wilder is the hardest hitting heavyweight in boxing history. He doesn’t just knock guys out; he sends them in to another dimension. You wouldn’t think it too look at him though. He’s long and tall with skinny little chicken legs that look like they would lose balance in a stiff breeze, but there is a secret weapon within that odd-looking Wilder physique. In his 2009 autobiography Teddy Atlas said that he used to keep the kids he trained away from fighting taller skinnier guys because they could punch like freight trains. The reason for this was because they could create a lot of torque and torque, he says, is one of the keys to hitting damn hard.
But while the Wilder punching power is not in question, where he fairs in the list of greatest heavyweights of all time is. Many argue that his record simply doesn’t have enough big names on it for him to be considered alongside the likes of Ali, Frazier and Louis, while others argue that he has enough ability in the bag to land at least one devastating right against any of the above and if he does that, then he wins.
One of the biggest arguments seems to be surrounding what would happen if Deontay Wilder were to face off against another hard hitter in Mike Tyson. But for me there is no argument to have. But just for the sake of it I have put together three reasons why I feel Deontay Wilder is tailor made for “Iron” Mike to destroy within Three rounds.
1. Power
OK so we’ve already talked about the Wilder power, we know the guy can punch, but what we haven’t seen is how he reacts under pressure from a guy hitting nearly as hard. Wilder has been put down on the deck in the amateurs so it is doable. He was also rocked by the 40 year old Ortiz in their first fight and was even stunned by a couple Tyson Fury shots in their controversial draw. But what neither of those men were able to do was push forward and continue the pressure with a barrage of power shots.
They simply didn’t have the ability or fitness to capitalize and finish Wilder off. That simply wouldn’t be the case with Mike who is probably one of the most technically proficient punchers in the history of the game and up there with Joe Louis as one of the most lethal finishers to ever set foot in the ring. What Mike’s superior punching technique brings is an ability to deliver power shots with either hand, add his natural speed to that and all of a sudden Wilder is up against something he has never seen before. No one has ever pressured Wilder on the inside like Mike would. There is plenty of lean body to aim at and with Mike’s power and offensive pressure I can see this being an early target. Get in close, negating Wilder’s ability to throw his devastating straight right and work the body. Mike is on top within the first minute.
2. Movement
For Wilder to land his signature punch he needs a little co-operation from his opponent. He needs them standing right in front so that he can blind them with that long jab and follow it straight after with the right. Fury was knocked down twice by Wilder after getting caught a little flat footed while the likes of Ortiz and Breazeale simply walked straight into the knockout blow. Tyson would approach the fight differently. His ability to slip punches at his peak was phenomenal. But it wasn’t just his head movement that would cause Wilder issues as Mike also had great lateral movement. After slipping a punch he would quickly hop to the side setting himself in a position where he couldn’t be hit allowing him to unload with his signature right to the body and right uppercut combination with bad intentions. People have said to me that Artur Szpilka tried this tactic and was still KO’d pretty spectacularly, but comparing Szpilka’s movement and ability to Mike Tyson is like putting Charlie Zelenoff in the same bracket as Prince Naseem Hamed, it’s just wrong on so many levels. In my opinion Tyson is simply too much for Wilder and has him in serious trouble at the end of round two.
3. Negating Wilder’s Punch Power
I’ve already touched on the fact that Tyson getting in close will take away Wilder’s ability to land that big straight right hand, but Tyson also has a physical advantage that will help him negate that devastating punching power. At 5ft 11inches Mike Tyson is seven inches shorter than Wilder. You may think this in an advantage to the “Bronze Bomber” at first, but you have to think about how this will affect his ability to deliver the killer blow. Mike was great at getting low and slipping punches as he tried to get to the inside so, if you add this vertical drop to the already 7 inch height difference then you can see that Wilder will be forced to punch down to around chest height as Tyson bobs and weaves.
Punching down automatically takes away some of his ability to create torque and thus his takes away some of his power. Punching at a constantly moving target that can slip and knock you out from either side with make you more cautious and less accurate. It also means there will be a drop in his shoulders that could leave his chin exposed to a leaping left hook that helped Tyson dispose of a number of opponents throughout his career and it would be this punch that I think will finally KO Wilder midway through the third round capping an easy "Iron" Mike Tyson win.