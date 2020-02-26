By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
You have to hand it to “Bad” Brad. Every so often I get a name from him to research which acts as a great opportunity for my own education as well as an opportunity to highlight people we may have forgotten. Most of the time he turns up a real cracker – one I have to make multiple visits to YouTube to see and scour the internet for more information…
This was more than a pleasure as I got to look back at Ibar “The Sailor” Arrington, 28-7-2, 21 KO’s.
I found an interview with him from some time after he finished his career with some real nuggets of observation from him but the one that stood out was this- “Opposing boxers couldn’t knock me out…It just couldn’t be done.”
A proud boast but an accurate one?
Totally.
A 1970’s heavyweight with the type of chin that could get hit but could not get demolished his reputation was formed on the fact that he was only stopped once – because of cuts. And that was in the final round! For 36 fights he always heard the final bell. Perhaps his abilities and guile were helped by the fact that he was trained by a legend – Angelo Dundee. Arrington was a guy who did not run but took you on. He was a puncher with a reputation as a real fighter.
Ibar has a very impressive record and a few notable fights on his record. In a 1977 televised TKO win over the very capable Randy Neumann, the bout was stopped in the fourth round due to a huge cut over Neuman’s eye. The annoying thing for Neumann was that he had been winning easily. Neumann was landing punishing jabs and moving quickly on his feet whilst Arrington was struggling to land. Neumann was just too hard to hit! Then. All of a sudden, Neumann was cut. The fight was stopped and Neumann’s retired. Speaking some time afterwards Neumann was dismissive of Arrington’s abilities as he said, “The guy can’t fight.. (he) caught my eyelid with his elbow. It started to bleed. When I sat on the stool after the fourth round with blood in my eye, I was ahead by 3‐1 on the cards. I said to my trainer, Chickie Ferrara, “I think I’ve got enough.”
That was not enough for the officials though…
Arrington’s best win for some was his beating the highly fancied Brit, John L Gardner. Now the fact this is seen as his best win for some US commentators is interesting because it did not register in the UK as a shock. Why? I have no idea because at the time Gardner was undefeated in 24! They met in the iconic Wembley, London, England, in September 1977. The fight saw Arrington being warned for slapping before knocking Gardner out in the first round!
Arrington went on to get a chance against Larry Holmes in November 1977 at the Caesar’s Palace. He was clearly not ready to step up to the likes of Holmes but with such an opportunity coming his way – why would he ever refuse! Holmes battered him and Arrington’s response – get back out there to take more! Cuts stopped the fight in the last round and as the only time that a stoppage was recorded on his career. Holmes was at his height and the fact that Arrington needed something medical rather than something boxing to stop him spoke volumes to the sport.
Later on, in interviews he was to reflect, “It was a good fight, a close fight, a real tough fight. [Holmes] was in his prime. He was hitting me as hard as he could, and I was just smiling at him. He didn’t like that. But I was like, ‘C’mon, man, hit me. I know you can hit harder than that.’ I was egging him on. I was arrogant.”
In 1978 he was also to go onto Durban to take on Gerrie Coetzee when he lost on points and by now the career was fading. The 1970s were certainly a golden time for heavyweights. Arrington played his part and I believe that the committed religious man is currently doing well. His final fight was in 1982 when he won the vacant USA Washington State title in a knockout win against Harvey Steichen. Steichen may have lost as many fights as he won, but Arrington gained another fan in me after looking back for "Bad" Brad – and for you guys of course – at a really fascinating career.