By Roy “The Body Snatcher” Skillen
To be fair there is not much more that needs to be said about Tyson Fury’s destruction of Deontay Wilder. The Gypsy King came in to the fight saying that he would not leave this one in the judges hands after the two fought to a controversial draw back in December 2018. And he was good to his word running across the ring from the first bell to put his opponent straight on the back foot.
Both men came in noticeably heavier in what seemed to be an attempt from each camp end the fight early. A lot was made of Fury rocking in at 273 lbs with many thinking that his personal demons may have gotten the better of him once again. But it wasn’t until Teddy Atlas mentioned on his podcast that Wilder’s jump from his usually slender 209 lbs to 231 lbs was the sign of a scared man that I understood what had actually happened in Las Vegas.
Fury had just come off a three year layoff when the two first met. Three years in which he ballooned in weight, drank more than George Best and snorted cocaine as he slipped in to a serious bout of depression. Despite this Wilder was roundly outboxed and even caught Fury with his best punch flooring him in the 12th round only for the latter to rise off the canvas and win the rest of the round. The fight must have played on The Bronze Bomber’s mind. His one weapon had failed him. The one thing that had won him fight after fight after fight despite being regularly out skilled didn’t work.
He said in the lead up to this re-match that he was bringing his six-inch nails to nail Fury to floor, and it was Atlas that pointed out that those nails had come in the form of a lot of extra weight. It was the sign of a desperate man scared that his jack hammer right hand wasn't enough to win. It was a sign of fear, fear that he didn't have enough in the locker to dispose of a fully fit, fully focused Tyson Fury. The plan didn't work as The Gypsy King used his superior size and weight to bully Wilder and keep him on the back foot and literally spend seven rounds picking his punches on a tired struggling WBC Champion.