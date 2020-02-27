In everyone’s life there are stories that become lessons or beacons of hope for others. Whether it’s the story of someone’s struggle through times of despair or getting over the loss of a loved one, sharing their stories enables people to understand they are not alone. Incorporating the details of one’s life in a story and effectively communicating all crucial events in a relatable manner can be challenging. Dr. Thyonne, aka the Story Whisperer, through the platform of her show “Going Beyond Story,” helps writers by guiding them through the process to completion.
Dr. Thyonne analyzes the situation of her guests, the nature of their story and goes beyond the beginning, middle and end. She dives deeper into the essentials for a more compelling story that includes structure, passion and targeting. In the first episode of the show, Dr. Thyonne interviews and explores the reason(s) behind the writer’s block that a prolific music entertainment manager, Cheryl Cobb is going through. Ms. Cobb has since released her first book titled, “Dirty Lil Secrets.” Furthermore, Dr. Thyonne talks to Beverly Preston and analyzes how she can find closure over her son’s unfortunate demise.
The audience will also get to see the guest appearance of Superstar, Tiffany Haddish who is known for her impeccable performances in popular movies such as Girls Trip, The Secret Life of Pets, Night School, The Kitchen and more. Tiffany will also discuss her career with Dr. Thyonne and her future plans. The first episode of the show will be aired on OKTV in March and this teaser trailer shows a glimpse of what Dr. Thyonne has in store for the audience.
Going Beyond Story is produced by Providence Film Group.
Tiffany Haddish imdb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1840504/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_3
Cheryl Cobb imdb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7703139/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0