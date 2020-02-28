Tomorrow night in The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Former WBC & IBF Lightweight Champion Mikey Garcia, 39-1, 30 KO’s steps back in the ring after his only loss last year against Errol Spence, JR. where he dropped a decision to the bigger man for his welterweight title. Garcia’s opponent is the former WBO Welterweight champion Jessie Vargas, 29-2-2, 11 KO’s in a welterweight matchup.
Jessie Vargas is just 2-1-2 in his last five fights and past his prime, is now on the wrong side of 30. While Mikey Garcia is even older (32), he’s also a more accomplished and better tactical boxer. As mentioned, Garcia’s only career loss came to Errol Spence, JR., a consensus top-five pound-for-pound fighter, in his first fight at welterweight. The current odds, which have Vargas as a massive +400 underdog, are not giving the bigger man the respect he deserves says Paruk from SportsBettingDime.com, the smaller, faster Garcia should be able to outpoint Vargas in a 12-round decision.
On paper, this is a decent fight, but boxing fans also feel that Garcia will come out on top.