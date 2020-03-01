Mikey Garcia won a tough unanimous decision victory over Jessie Vargas in a twelve-round welterweight fight. Scorecards read 114-113, 116-111, 116-111 in favor of Mikey Garcia. This was Garcia’s first victory after being dominated by Errol Spence, JR. Vargas got off to a good start, working behind a good jab. But Garcia was taking it all in and setting Vargas up for power shots. Garcia dropped Vargas in round five with vicious power shots. It appeared as if Garcia would be the first fighter to stop Vargas, but Vargas hung in there and even won some rounds in the second half of the fight. Mikey Garcia wants a big fight next. Manny Pacquiao seems to be the logical candidate for a big showdown. Garcia improves to 40-1, 30 KO’s, while Vargas falls to 29-3-2, 11 KO’s.
It was an exciting night of boxing on DAZN’s main card:
Roman Gonzalez had a stellar comeback with a stoppage victory over Khalid Yafai to capture the WBA super flyweight title. A speculator Choccolatitio right hand dropped Yafai to force a stoppage at :29 of the ninth round. It was a mild upset, as Gonzalez has come all the way back from his brutal knockout loss to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in 2017. The fight was fought on Chocolatitio’s terms, and the legendary fighter flourished in this spot. He was not fighting the killer puncher that Rungvisai is in Yafai and looked very comfortable fighting in close quarters. Gonzalez improves to 49-2, 41 KO’s, while Yafai falls to 26-1, 15 KO’s.
Julio Cesar Martinez defended his WBC flyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Jay Harris. Scorecards read 118-109, 116-111, 115-112. It was a fight that was billed, Mexico against Wales, and it did not disappoint. Both fighters displayed great skills and produced a high work rate. The major difference in the fight was that Harris’s punches did not appear to have the thunderous damage that the champion Martinez had. Martinez physically moved Harris with his blistering punches and knocked Harris down in the tenth round with a terrific left hook to the body. Harris managed to get up from that thundering blow and had his best moments of the fight during the rest of the round. Harris just did not have the starch in his punches to seriously make a difference in the fight. Or perhaps Martinez just has an exceptional chin because Harris did land at an exceptional rate, and Martinez’s face was marked up by fights end. This marks the first time that Martinez went the 12-round distance. Martinez improves to 16-1, 12 KO’s, while Harris falls to 17-1, 9KO’s.
Joseph Parker got back on track with an impressive performance against Shawndell Winters. The stoppage came at 2:40 of the fifth round. Parker put punches together well at both long range and in close quarters. He puts Winters away with an impressive flow of punches that began with a short, powerful, right hand. Winters was undersized, he weighed in at 208 pounds, compared to over 245 pounds for Parker, but he was game. Winters did not crumble at the first sight of a hard combination, and Parker landed plenty of those. If there was one negative for Parker, he ate his fair share of leather, including a short left hook from Winters that opened a cut on Parker’s right eye. Parker improves to 27-2, 21 KO’s, while Winters falls to 13-3, 12 KO’s.
