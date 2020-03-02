Deontay Wilder has been talking up a third fight with Tyson Fury since losing his second bout, his heavyweight belts, and some of his dignity in February. However, many believe Fury should move onto to a unification fight against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua. The problem is, Wilder has a clause for a third bout and a payment would have to be made to the Bronze Bomber to step aside.
Fury Vs Wilder III would take place in June or July, but a fight with Joshua would be more lucrative and more rewarding for Fury. According to Joshua’s promoter, there is a scenario where everybody wins. He says Wilder could step aside from a summer fight with the Gypsy King, clearing the path for Fury v. Joshua, and then return to fight the winner in the fall.
As always, promoters will push whatever is the hottest ticket. While Wilder vs. Fury III would be hot property at sportsbooks, fans may be cool on a third fight considering how convincingly Fury beat up Wilder in the second clash.
Fury and Joshua would be a much more lucrative fight. It would be for the unification of the heavyweight division, would be the first time the pair have fought each other and could be billed as an all-British clash of the titans.
The question is whether Wilder would agree to step aside in the summer? For Eddie Hearn, that could be the American’s only option as a June fight would be too soon after Fury tore Wilder apart in an emphatic seventh-round TKO.
‘If I’m Deontay Wilder, I don’t really want that (third Fury) fight until September, October,’ Hearn told BoxingScene.com.
‘So, there’s two things you can do. Number one is let Joshua and Fury fight in June or July, and then Wilder fights the winner in November, December. All right? Or, fight (Fury) quickly for us in July, or something like that, and let Joshua fight the winner.
‘Or the other one is let Joshua and Fury fight in October, and then you fight the winner in January or February. But then you’ve gotta sit out for nearly a year. But anything is solvable with money. You know what I mean?’
Since the loss to Fury, Wilder has come up with several excuses. For example, he claimed the elaborate costume he wore for his ring walk was too heavy and cost him his legs during the fight. He has also removed cornerman Mark Breland from his team after he threw in the towel to end the contest.
Of course, there’s nothing that riles up fans of combat sports more than a fighter making excuses for a loss. Wilder did look leggy and maybe a 41-pound costume did fatigue him, but most people think he should have kept his mouth shut. After-all, Fury dominated him and simply looked the better fighter.
Ironically, Wilder criticized Joshua last year when he lost to Andy Ruiz, JR., claiming the British fighter’s career was built on a lie. However, after that loss, Joshua made no excuses despite plenty of reports saying he was severely unwell during the fight week. Wilder should have learned from Joshua’s restraint and willingness to be humble in defeat.